Imran Khan sends best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson
ISLAMABAD, APR 7 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has conveyed best wishes and prayers for the earliest recovery and good health of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
In his letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister has also underscored the importance of Pakistan and UK working together to overcome the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19 and building a safer world.
