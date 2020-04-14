Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

IMF grants debt relief for 19 African nations

| April 14, 2020
1

WASHINGTON, APR 14 – The International Monetary Fund has approved immediate debt service relief for 19 African countries for an initial period of six months to enable them to channel financial resources towards dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Burkina Faso, Chad, Central African Republic and Mozambique are among the countries that will benefit from this relief.

Others are Benin, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Debt cancellation and relief for African countries are among measures that have been called for by advocacy groups to enable some of the most vulnerable countries in the region cope with the worsening pandemic.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Indian diplomat summoned to register protest

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 (DNA) – A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India wasRead More

1

IMF grants debt relief for 19 African nations

WASHINGTON, APR 14 – The International Monetary Fund has approved immediate debt service relief forRead More

  • FM Qureshi holds telephonic talk with British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

  • Guinea makes wearing face masks compulsory

  • Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased

  • Jacinda Ardern impressionist: ‘I’m trying to be her because she’s cool’

  • Coronavirus: ‘World faces worst recession since Great Depression’

  • Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

  • Gen Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace

  • Gender-balanced foreign service can make this world a better place

    • Comments are Closed