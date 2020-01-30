Ijaz Shah welcomes mutual training programs, upgrading of equipments of Law enforcing agencies with Turkey

Islamabad, JAN 30 – Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah met with the Turkish Ambassador, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul at the Ministry of Interior.

The Minister for Interior welcomed the initiative of introducing a patrolling force in collaboration with ICT Police on the model of Dolphin force introduced in Lahore. The Ambassador and Minister also mutually agreed on the continuity of the training programs being held to improve the capacity of the work force.

Turkish Ambassador on behalf of their government proposed that both the countries should sign an agreement regarding providing dual nationality to the citizens. In response to this the Minister said that the draft is under consideration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is on board with us, we hope to reach a mutual conclusion soon. To which the Ambassador added that we hope that the process can be expedited and the final results can be achieved soon.

H.E Mr. Ihsan Mustafa informed that the Turkish President is scheduled to visit Pakistan soon, the Minister welcomed the visit and said that not only at Government level, the people of Pakistan will also warmly welcome the President. The Turkish Interior Minister will also visit Pakistan in February and Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah is scheduled to meet him to discuss bilateral matters.

At this occassion, the Federal Minister was informed that the Turkish Counsulate that is under construction in Karachi is the largest one in the world by Turkey. Ijaz Shah said that it was heartening to know this and we will provide any assistance required from our end to ensure timely operation of the building. The Minister condoled over the losses due to recent earthquake and sent best wishes for rehabilitation.

We have a lot to learn from Pakistan and we appreciate the cooperation extended to us, the Turkish Ambassador said. The meeting concluded with the promise that both countries will continue to work together to strengthen the mutual ties in future.