IHC orders release of prisoners jailed for minor crimes
ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (DNA): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday
ordered to release prisoners accused of minor crimes on bail from the
Adiala Jail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minullah conducted hearing on a case pertaining
to 1,362 prisoners being incarcerated in overcrowded jails.
During the hearing, the court inquired from officials if prisoners who
are facing jail-time without having been tried could be released.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat assured the court that no
prisoner held at Adiala Jail has been infected with the coronavirus.
The IHC directed the deputy commissioner to appoint an officer to
oversee the matters pertaining to surety bonds of the detainees.
Before releasing a prisoner, proper screening shall be conducted by
authorized officials nominated by the Ministry of National Health
Services and Coordination, Government of Pakistan or the Director
General (Health), Government of Pakistan, as the case may be. The
officials shall also ensure the screening of fresh admittance,” reads
the verdict.
The Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory shall identify such
prisoners who are eligible to be considered for release under the Prison
Rules, the Probation of Crl. Misc. No.214/2020 Offenders Ordinance, 1960
and section 410(1) of the Cr.P.C.
After identifying the eligible prisoners, their respective cases shall
be processed under the relevant laws, reads the verdict. DNA
