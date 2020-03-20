IHC orders release of prisoners jailed for minor crimes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (DNA): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday

ordered to release prisoners accused of minor crimes on bail from the

Adiala Jail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minullah conducted hearing on a case pertaining

to 1,362 prisoners being incarcerated in overcrowded jails.

During the hearing, the court inquired from officials if prisoners who

are facing jail-time without having been tried could be released.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat assured the court that no

prisoner held at Adiala Jail has been infected with the coronavirus.

The IHC directed the deputy commissioner to appoint an officer to

oversee the matters pertaining to surety bonds of the detainees.

Before releasing a prisoner, proper screening shall be conducted by

authorized officials nominated by the Ministry of National Health

Services and Coordination, Government of Pakistan or the Director

General (Health), Government of Pakistan, as the case may be. The

officials shall also ensure the screening of fresh admittance,” reads

the verdict.

The Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory shall identify such

prisoners who are eligible to be considered for release under the Prison

Rules, the Probation of Crl. Misc. No.214/2020 Offenders Ordinance, 1960

and section 410(1) of the Cr.P.C.

After identifying the eligible prisoners, their respective cases shall

be processed under the relevant laws, reads the verdict. DNA

