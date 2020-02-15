ICT Police apprehends 14 outlaws including two hardened criminals

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (DNA): Islamabad Police has arrested 14 outlaws

including two hardcore criminals and recovered snatched mobile phones,

narcotic and weapons from their possession, police said.

According to details, on specials orders of the Inspector General of

Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Operations

Waqar Uddin had categorically directed all zonal officers to

intensify their efforts against criminals and for safety and security of

citizens.

These criminals are involved in numerous street crimes in the area of PS

Barakahu, PS Karachi Company and District Rawalpindi. Police team has

also recovered 16 mobile phones stolen during the burglary, two 30 bore

pistols with 9 rounds and one motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police arrested two accused and Shahzad and

recovered 220 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused and recovered 180 gram

heroin.

Likewise, Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Sohaib and

Tahir Gul and recovered 250 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol along

with ammunition from their possession. Khanna police arrested accused

Sultan Zaib and recovered 1.015 kilogram hashish. Nilore police arrested

03 accused Adnan Riasat, Gul sher and shahid Masih and recovered 15

liters alcohol, 205 gram hashish and one 12 bore gun along with

ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested two accused and waseem and recovered

one 30 bore pistols and 260 gram hashish while Lohi bher police arrested

accused Tipu sultan and recovered 130 gram hashish from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and

further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has appreciated this overall

performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective

policing measures in their respective areas. DNA

