ICT Police apprehends 14 outlaws including two hardened criminals
ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (DNA): Islamabad Police has arrested 14 outlaws
including two hardcore criminals and recovered snatched mobile phones,
narcotic and weapons from their possession, police said.
According to details, on specials orders of the Inspector General of
Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Operations
Waqar Uddin had categorically directed all zonal officers to
intensify their efforts against criminals and for safety and security of
citizens.
These criminals are involved in numerous street crimes in the area of PS
Barakahu, PS Karachi Company and District Rawalpindi. Police team has
also recovered 16 mobile phones stolen during the burglary, two 30 bore
pistols with 9 rounds and one motorcycle.
Meanwhile, Tarnol police arrested two accused and Shahzad and
recovered 220 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.
Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused and recovered 180 gram
heroin.
Likewise, Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Sohaib and
Tahir Gul and recovered 250 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol along
with ammunition from their possession. Khanna police arrested accused
Sultan Zaib and recovered 1.015 kilogram hashish. Nilore police arrested
03 accused Adnan Riasat, Gul sher and shahid Masih and recovered 15
liters alcohol, 205 gram hashish and one 12 bore gun along with
ammunition from their possession.
Koral police arrested two accused and waseem and recovered
one 30 bore pistols and 260 gram hashish while Lohi bher police arrested
accused Tipu sultan and recovered 130 gram hashish from him.
Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and
further investigation is underway.
DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has appreciated this overall
performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective
policing measures in their respective areas. DNA
