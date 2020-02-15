Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Hungary supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: Minister

| February 15, 2020
00

BUDAPEST, FEB 15  —  “Hungary supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission held in Budapest.

“This is our honest and fair position. Our relations are built on this very strategic point,” the minister added.

The 7th meeting of Azerbaijan-Hungary intergovernmental commission was held in Budapest. The meeting featured the signing of the protocol on future directions of bilateral interaction between the two countries.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

Hungary supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: Minister

BUDAPEST, FEB 15  —  “Hungary supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said theRead More

0

India asks Erdogan not to interfere in its internal affairs

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (DNA): After the Turkish president’s visit to Pakistan led to RecepRead More

  • First coronavirus death occurs in Europe; death toll rises to 1,526

  • World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling gets underway in Baku

  • Tayyip Erdogan presents a book to President Alvi, PM Imran Khan

  • Commissioning ceremony of Pak navy’s offshore patrol vessel – PNS Yarmook held in Romania

  • Azerbaijan becoming peoples’ partnership model for universal prosperity

  • Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss military education cooperation

  • Myanmar’s Navy arrests 48 Rohingya off country’s coast

  • China coronavirus death toll nears 1,400

    • Comments are Closed