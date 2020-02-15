Hungary supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: Minister
BUDAPEST, FEB 15 — “Hungary supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission held in Budapest.
“This is our honest and fair position. Our relations are built on this very strategic point,” the minister added.
The 7th meeting of Azerbaijan-Hungary intergovernmental commission was held in Budapest. The meeting featured the signing of the protocol on future directions of bilateral interaction between the two countries.
