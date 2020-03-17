Housing foundation hopes Sector G 14 issue to be resolved in April

ISLAMABAD, MAR 17 (DNA)- The Federal Govt Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has announced that 15 year old issue of development of Sector G 14 shall be resolved by end of April 2020. The FGEHF further said that measurement target in Sector G 14/1 have also been set and responsibilities assigned in this regard.

The housing foundation made this announcement in response to a number of queries emanating from Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal regarding development of Sector G 14 and its sub sectors.

The G 14 sector was announced in 2004 but due to illegal Built Up Properties (BUP) it could not be developed.

The foundation further said land for Sector G 14/1,2,3 was acquired by the DC office Islamabad vide an award under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894 in January 2005.

The award for Built up Property in G 14/3 could only be announced in 2014 and supplementary award in 2017. Almost 70 per cent of the area of Sector G 14/3 has been got vacated and development work is being executed on the site.

It further stated, the measurements for BUP are being conducted in Sector G 14/2 and award of BUPs in G 14/2 was done in February 2020.

Similarly measurements for BUP have already started in G 14/1 and award of BUPs is expected by 31 March 2020.

The foundation further announced that measurement targets have been set and responsibilities have been assigned leading to the payments and subsequent demolishing of BUPs leading to availability of land for carrying out the development works.

Earlier, FGEHF had decided to accommodate settlers of G 14/1 to G 15 and a summary in this connection was forwarded to the concerned authorities for approval.

It may be mentioned here that Sector G 14/1 is still inhabited by “illegal occupants” who have not vacated the land even after being paid by the Foundation.

On the contrary, the occupants claim they have not yet been paid fully. According to sources the Foundation had also sought CDA approval to auction commercial plots on the area in order to arrange for the required amount of money.

Many people who were allotted plots in this particular sector have died while majority of the allotees has sold out plots because they had lost hopes of early development of this sector.

The FGEHF recent announcement has instilled a new ray of hope and allottees have welcomed this announcement.=DNA

