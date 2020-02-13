In-house change will not resolve issues: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, FEB 13 (DNA) : Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that only solution to current crises is midterm elections.

In an informal conversation with the journalists in Parliament House, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that only solution to current problems is transparent elections as in-house change will create a new mess. He also claimed that no one other than former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail can revive the economy.

While responding to NAB’s decision to file a new reference against him, PML-N leader said that PM is not involved in appointment of MD PSO, so sole purpose of a new reference is to pressurize him. According to NAB Ordinance, a reference cannot be filed over a procedural error, he added.

He also claimed that no corruption allegations were proved against any PML-N leader including Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified for taking money from his own son.

Answering a question, former Prime Minister said that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman proved his political power and JUI-F chief is angry at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi not PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi made promised to Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, he added.