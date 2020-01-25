“I hope the new parliament will include people contributing to the further development of Azerbaijan”: Aurelia Grigoriu

BAKU, JAN 25 – Head of the Moldova Office of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, well-known lawyer Aurelia Grigoriu has said, “I expect quality changes in the implementation of forthcoming tasks and reforms from the newly-formed parliament in Azerbaijan”.

According to her, the quality of the legislative body plays an important role in the development of any state.

“The activity of the President of Azerbaijan is very promising and, as they say, farsighted. In this respect, the activities of the parliament must also be in line with the tasks facing the country”, she said.

Aurelia Grigoriu expressed her hope that the newly formed parliament would include progressive and creative people who would contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan.