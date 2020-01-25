Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

“I hope the new parliament will include people contributing to the further development of Azerbaijan”: Aurelia Grigoriu

| January 25, 2020
1

BAKU, JAN 25 – Head of the Moldova Office of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, well-known lawyer Aurelia Grigoriu has said, “I expect quality changes in the implementation of forthcoming tasks and reforms from the newly-formed parliament in Azerbaijan”.

According to her, the quality of the legislative body plays an important role in the development of any state.

“The activity of the President of Azerbaijan is very promising and, as they say, farsighted. In this respect, the activities of the parliament must also be in line with the tasks facing the country”, she said.

Aurelia Grigoriu expressed her hope that the newly formed parliament would include progressive and creative people who would contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

1

“I hope the new parliament will include people contributing to the further development of Azerbaijan”: Aurelia Grigoriu

BAKU, JAN 25 – Head of the Moldova Office of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center,Read More

1

CEC publishes new booklets in connection with elections to Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, JAN 25 – The Central Election Commission (CEC) issued several booklets as part ofRead More

  • Results of parliamentary elections will contribute to improvement of the well-being of friendly Azerbaijani people: Maria Zakharova

  • China lauds PM Imran’s remarks about CPEC

  • Pakistan conveys condolences over loss of lives due to earthquake in Turkey

  • China urges world to recognize Pak’s efforts for counter-terror financing

  • Organizations seeking to hold exit poll appeal to CEC

  • Uzbek embassy staff, citizens listen to President speech

  • 5 522 state, private and family preschool education institutions are established during the year

  • Education will become one of the priority areas: Uzbek President

    • Comments are Closed