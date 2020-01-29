“We hope Azerbaijan would further strengthen after the parliamentary elections”: Shirin Nehamiya Mikhael
BAKU, JAN 28 – Being Jews from Azerbaijan, the processes taking place in Azerbaijan are important for us as well”, head of the “Coordination Center for the Heritage of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan” and “Azerbaijan House in Israel” Shirin Nehamiya Mikhaeli told.
“Azerbaijan is a country that is constantly growing and developing. We hope that after the parliamentary elections, Azerbaijan would further strengthen”, said Shirin Nehamiya Mikhaeli. He added that it was important to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position and to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with all partner and friendly states, including Israel.
He expressed confidence that the newly formed parliament would contribute to further development of Azerbaijan.
Related News
“Azerbaijan’s democratic development will continue after the parliamentary elections”: Yuli Gusman
BAKU, – “Elections play an important role in the development of all societies. I wishRead More
Azerbaijan’s CEC approves appeals to hold exit-poll in parliamentary elections
BAKU, – Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the appeals of organizations wishing toRead More
Comments are Closed