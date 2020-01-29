Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

“We hope Azerbaijan would further strengthen after the parliamentary elections”: Shirin Nehamiya Mikhael

| January 29, 2020
01

BAKU, JAN 28 – Being Jews from Azerbaijan, the processes taking place in Azerbaijan are important for us as well”, head of the “Coordination Center for the Heritage of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan” and “Azerbaijan House in Israel” Shirin Nehamiya Mikhaeli told.

“Azerbaijan is a country that is constantly growing and developing. We hope that after the parliamentary elections, Azerbaijan would further strengthen”, said Shirin Nehamiya Mikhaeli. He added that it was important to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position and to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with all partner and friendly states, including Israel.

He expressed confidence that the newly formed parliament would contribute to further development of Azerbaijan.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

“Azerbaijan’s democratic development will continue after the parliamentary elections”: Yuli Gusman

BAKU, – “Elections play an important role in the development of all societies. I wishRead More

01

Azerbaijan’s CEC approves appeals to hold exit-poll in parliamentary elections

BAKU, – Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the appeals of organizations wishing toRead More

  • “We hope Azerbaijan would further strengthen after the parliamentary elections”: Shirin Nehamiya Mikhael

  • 467 observers registered in Masalli city election constituency #70

  • FM Qureshi to leave for Kenya on Jan 29 on official visit

  • Security situation in Pakistan normalizing, but needs continued intervention and improvement

  • Text of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s Address to the Oliy Majlis

  • “Participation of young candidates in the elections is a positive sign”: Toghrul Allahverdili

  • “Public interest in elections is quite high”: Fikret Sadikhov

  • Printing of ballots on parliamentary elections kicks off

    • Comments are Closed