Holger Knaack calls on Army Chief

RAWALPINDI, FEB 04 ( DNA) : A four member Rotary International team (US Organization on Polio Eradication) led by Mr Holger Knaack, President Rotary International called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting matters related to healthcare particularly Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive Polio Eradication were discussed. COAS appreciated the contributions of Rotary International in Pakistan’s health sector and hoped that with concerted efforts of all institutions, polio will be completely eradicated from Pakistan.