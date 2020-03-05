Hindu extremists torture two Muslims in Uttar Pradesh

UTTAR PRADESH, MARCH 05 (DNA) : Hindu extremists on Thursday have brutally tortured two Muslim youth in Uttar Pradesh in a latest incident of ongoing clashes in India.

After Delhi, the Hindu fanatics have also turned to other parts of India for anti-Muslims clashes.

On the other hand, at least 51 people were killed in deadly violence against Muslims in several parts of New Delhi.

The violence began after weeks of peaceful protests over a citizenship law that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government introduced in December 2019, easing the path to Indian citizenship for minority groups from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries.

Parts of the capital descended into violence on last Sunday, after a politician of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader warned Muslims against continuing with sit-ins.

Over the next four days, northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, Seelampur, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Vijay Park, Jafrabad, Chandbagh, Mustafabad and Yamuna Vihar witnessed deadly violence against Muslims.

Homes, shops, mosques, schools and other properties were torched.

This is said to be the worst riots Delhi has seen in more than three decades.