Head of PACE observation mission to monitor elections in Azerbaijan appointed
BAKU ,, JAN 31 — Head of Observation Mission to be sent to monitor early parliamentary elections scheduled on February 9 in Azerbaijan has been appointed at a bureau meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
Frank Schwabe has been appointed as a head the observation mission.
The observation mission representing all 5 political groups represented in PACE is expected to arrive in Azerbaijan to observe the parliamentary elections during February 6-10.
