HBL PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by 5 wickets

RAWALPINDI, FEB 27 (DNA) – Quetta Gladiators has defeated Islamabad United by 5 wickets at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Earlier Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United are hosting Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.