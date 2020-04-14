Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Guinea makes wearing face masks compulsory

| April 14, 2020
CONAKRY, APR 14 – The President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, is making the wearing of face masks compulsory in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a televised address, he said the order would take effect from Saturday.

People who fail to wear masks will be fined around $3 (£2.40).

Mr Conde called on businesses, government departments and others to provide their employees with masks, which he said should be made locally and cost no more than 25 cents.

He described the pace of the spread of coronavirus as worrying.

There have been more than 300 confirmed cases in Guinea.

