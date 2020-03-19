Groom booked for violation Corona virus preventive measures.
ATTOCK: The local administration has launched a crackdown on wedding ceremonies, violating Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) advisory and registered an FIR against a groom on Thursday, officials said.
Sources said that the Pindigheab Police on Thursday booked a groom identified as Khalid Mehmood for organizing marriage party in Dhoke Haleem in limits of Pindigheab Police station in violation of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) preventive measures. The officials also removed tents to avoid public gathering in connection with coronavirus spread. DNA
