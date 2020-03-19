Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Groom booked for violation Corona virus preventive measures. 

| March 19, 2020
1-BREAKING-NEWS-1024x576
ATTOCK: The local administration has launched a crackdown on wedding ceremonies, violating Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) advisory and registered an FIR against a groom on Thursday, officials said.
Sources said that the Pindigheab Police on Thursday booked a groom identified as Khalid Mehmood for organizing marriage party in Dhoke Haleem in limits of Pindigheab Police station in violation of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) preventive measures. The officials also removed tents to avoid public gathering in connection with coronavirus spread. DNA
=======================
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

1-BREAKING-NEWS-1024x576

Groom booked for violation Corona virus preventive measures. 

ATTOCK: The local administration has launched a crackdown on wedding ceremonies, violating Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)Read More

download

FO advises overseas Pakistanis to avoid non-essential travel

  ISLAMABAD, MAR 19 (DNA) – The Foreign Office on Thursday advised the Pakistani communityRead More

  • PM briefed over phase-wise implementation of uniform syllabus

  • Iranian ambassador extends felicitations on Nowruz

  • Japan extends grant assistance of JPY 500 Million to enhance textile education in Pakistan

  • Nowruz, our Region’s Joint Cultural Festival

  • COMMODORE RAJA RAB NAWAZ OF PAKISTAN NAVY PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF REAR ADMIRAL

  • NDMA directs chief secretaries to set up quarantine in hotels

  • Covid-19: Myths Deluging Faster than Virus Itself

  • Japan’s lucrative offer for Pak workforce, professionals

    • Comments are Closed