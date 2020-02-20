Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt’s silence on flour, sugar crisis is admission of guilt: Shehbaz Sharif

| February 20, 2020
LONDON, FEB 20 (DNA) – Leader of the Opposition Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that government’s silence on flour and sugar crisis is its admission of guilt.

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that government is not making investigation report public to protect government officials who were involved in flour and sugar crisis. Imran Khan granted NRO to his friends by hiding the report, he blamed.

Shehbaz Sharif asked, “Who made money from flour and sugar crisis? Why sugar was exported if a ban was in place? Which government personality made billions from wheat and sugar?” He added that a raid should be carried out at Prime Minister House to arrest smugglers.

Former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the government to expose people involved in theft of flour and sugar, hoarding and profiteering. He added that government’s unwillingness to make report public is proof of Imran Khan’s friendship with the culprits.  =DNA

