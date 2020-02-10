Govt won’t act as silent spectator on difficulties faced by masses: PM

ISLAMABAD, FEB 10 (DNA) : Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has said the government will go to any extent to provide relief to the poor and the salaried class.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad which discussed measures to provide relief to the poor and the salaried class and to ensure provision of essential commodities to the people at reduced rates.

PM Imran said the government will not act as a silent spectator on the difficulties faced by the poor people.

Sources told that the decisions taken by the PM to provide relief to the common people will be announced after the cabinet meeting on February 11 (Tuesday).

On the other hand, an emergency meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has been called today in Islamabad to consider subsidy for Ramazan relief package and importing 300,000 tonnes of sugar.

The meeting presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is likely to approve Rs2 billion for subsidising essential food items in Ramazan.

Earlier, PM Imran assured to the general public that the government would provide relief by reducing prices of essential commodities and taking stern action against hoarders.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that the federal cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday would announce some drastic measures to give relief to the inflation-hit people.

PM Imran, in a tweet, stated: “I understand the difficulties ordinary people [including] salaried class are confronting and have decided, come what may, my govt will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in cabinet on Tuesday.”