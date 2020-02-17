Govt to build Basic Health Units in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA) – The federal government has decided to build Basic Health Units in Islamabad to provide medical facilities to the citizens of the capital territory.
According to details, latest equipments will be available in the health units. Planning and Development Secretary of Pakistan will chair an important session today regarding the matter.
It has further been learnt that the district administration will brief meeting concerning the Basic Health Units. = DNA
