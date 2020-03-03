Govt taking all necessary measures for protection of people from coronavirus: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, MARCH 03 (DNA) : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday aid the government was working on an emergency basis for the welfare and protection of the people from the coronavirus outbreak.

Chairing the meeting of an emergency core group to prevent coronavirus on Tuesday, he said all necessary steps are being taken in this regard.

All relevant agencies and health department of the provinces will have to do their best to deal with the outbreak, said Mirza and urged the masses to take precautions and follow the hygiene principles.

He said so far only five cases have been reported in the country and every possible measure is being taken to limit the outbreak.

It must be noted that Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed a new coronavirus case, bringing the total to five in the country since last week.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in his tweet confirmed 5th case of COVID19 in federal areas.

China reported 125 new virus cases on Tuesday, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks.

In total, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in mainland China.

Worldwide, close to 3,100 people have died of the illnes