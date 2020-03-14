Govt seeks pre-schedule summer vacations in Sindh courts

KARACHI, MARCH 14 (DNA) : Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) has said that any decision with regard to pre-schedule court vacations will be taken at the judicial forum.

Chief Justice Ahmad Ali M. Shaikh chaired a consultative meeting over Sindh government’s request for pre-schedule summer vacations in courts due to apprehensions of spreading of novel coronavirus outbreak.

The provincial government has appealed the chief justice of Sindh for suspension of the courts’ work in the province.

Adviser to CM on Law Murtaza Wahab earlier said that he has arrived to the court to appeal the chief justice for announcing the June-July leaves of the courts prior to the schedule.

The meeting chaired by Justice Ahmad Ali M. Shaikh was attended by provincial adviser Murtaza Wahab and Sindh’s secretary for health and home department.

According to sources, Justice Shaikh after the meeting said that the court will look into the matter at judicial forum which will take any decision on the government’s request.

The chief justice, however, directed for taking immediate precautionary measures for tackling the coronavirus disease.

The chief justice also urged for utilizing all resources in Sindh’s courts and jails for safety from the virus disease.