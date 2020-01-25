Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt releases funds worth Rs 425 bn for public sector development

| January 25, 2020
529583_62941064

ISLAMABAD JAB 25 (DNA) :  The government has released funds worth Rs 425 billion for public sector development.

 

About 60% fund has been released so far from total outlay of Rs 701 billion. Rs 125 billion have been released for roads developments and Rs 33 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

 

Furthermore, the government has released Rs 51 billion for water projects and Rs 10 billion for Railways. Rs 26.7 billion are released for security enhancement and TDP.

BUSINESS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

529583_62941064

Govt releases funds worth Rs 425 bn for public sector development

ISLAMABAD JAB 25 (DNA) :  The government has released funds worth Rs 425 billion forRead More

268983_4958261_updates

FBR kicks off nationwide campaign against tax evaders and money launderers

ISLAMABAD: In the hopes of complying with the requirements of the Financial Action Task ForceRead More

  • Old-fashioned system can’t work effectively against corruption: Shehzad Akbar

  • RCCI delegation calls on Belgian Envoy

  • Global deal over digital tax eludes France, U.S. in Davos talks

  • FATF satisfied by Pakistan’s compliance on action plan: report

  • PTI-led government plans to convert CNG stations into EV charging terminals: report

  • FATF’s Working Group expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s report

  • Oil prices ease as supply risk concerns fade

  • Legal, administrative authority of FBR’s customs department increased

    • Comments are Closed