Govt regulating social media to counter harmful content: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (NNI): Minister for Science and Technology Fawad

Chaudhary on Thursday explaining the government’s decision to regulate

social media, said the step was taken to tackle harmful content and fake

accounts.

Social media is being regulated to discourage the harmful content and

fake accounts, said Fawad Chaudhry while talking to media outside the

Parliament House.

He said that the incumbent government was ready to hold talks with

opposition parties for the amendments in accountability law. “Two rounds

of talks were held with the PML (N) and the PPP on the matter.

Differences between the two parties are halting the process”.

Fawad Chaudhry also rejected the impression that the government aims to

put curbs on social media through regulations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ministry of Information Technology issued

Statutory Notification with a list of Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs)

to regulate social media in Pakistan.

Under the order social media companies must comply with the demands of

the social media coordinator which may include the following:

The mentioned website must remove objectionable content within 24 hours

of being notified.

If the content is deemed extremely insensitive then the social media

platform must remove the notified object within 6 hours.

Social Media must uphold religious and security related sensitivities of

the region they are operated in. Social media websites must ensure the

curtailment of content related to extremism and/or hate speech.

Stopping the influx of fake news and live streams that could compromise

national security. It has also been revealed that social media giants

are directed to open Pakistan offices soon enough and register

themselves with the government