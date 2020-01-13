Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt pursuing agenda of promoting exports: Dawood

| January 13, 2020
Screenshot_1

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 – Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood says e-commerce policy will help eliminate corruption and improve performance.

Speaking at a function in Islamabad today, he said e-commerce policy has been prepared with consultation of partners.

The Advisor said the policy will play an important role in projecting Pakistani products abroad.

He said the government is pursuing the agenda of promoting exports.

Abdul Razak Dawood said we have started moving in the right direction in economy.

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Screenshot_1

Fitch ratings has affirmed Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating at B-

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) – Fitch took note of the improved external resilience due toRead More

Screenshot_1

Govt pursuing agenda of promoting exports: Dawood

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 – Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood says e-commerce policy will helpRead More

  • CDA, Survey of Pakistan sign MoU to digitalize land record

  • Economic stabilisation has failed to bring growth: PM aide

  • Govt releases Rs 5.762 billion for agriculture sector development projects

  • SBP says forex reserves rise to $11.5bln

  • Iran invites Boeing to probe Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176

  • Gold price drops by Rs2,500 per tola

  • USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports: SBP

  • USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports: SBP

    • Comments are Closed