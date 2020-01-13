Govt pursuing agenda of promoting exports: Dawood

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 – Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood says e-commerce policy will help eliminate corruption and improve performance.

Speaking at a function in Islamabad today, he said e-commerce policy has been prepared with consultation of partners.

The Advisor said the policy will play an important role in projecting Pakistani products abroad.

He said the government is pursuing the agenda of promoting exports.

Abdul Razak Dawood said we have started moving in the right direction in economy.