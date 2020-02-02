Govt, PPP oppose bill seeking raise in parliamentarians’ salary

ISLAMABAD FEB 02 (DNA) : Government and Pakistan Peoples Party opposed a bill requesting to increase salaries of lawmakers.

Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser has termed the proposed raised in salaries as ‘unreasonable’ and said that country has not come out of economic crises yet. He urged lawmakers to demand increase in salaries when national exchequer can afford it.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala distanced himself from the proposed bill and said that he did not voice his support for increase in salaries. He urged government to provide relief to poor people instead of raising their salaries.

Federal Minister Asad Umar tweeted that news regarding senate resolution on raising salaries of lawmakers is incorrect and increasing privileges of public representatives in current circumstances is inappropriate.

Senator Faisal Javed from PTI said that the party and its senators will oppose the bill. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has continuously requested government officials to not spend extravagantly from national funds.

Meanwhile, PPP has decided to strongly oppose the proposed bill. Sherry Rehman tweeted, “We will not support the bill on the salary increase for parliamentarians. This is a time of great economic crisis for the people of Pakistan and not the time to for us to start matching our salaries with the region or others. Public money needs to be spent on public relief right now.”