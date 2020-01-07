Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt paying greater focus on development: Planning Minister

| January 7, 2020
Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says the government is paying greater focus on development resulting in acceleration of development spending.

In a tweet, he said development expenditure under PSDP schemes last month was 75 billion rupees.

He said in the previous five months, this expenditure was 87 billion rupees. So in one month, we nearly spent as much as last five months.

