Govt, opposition clash bitterly in KP assembly

| February 18, 2020
PESHAWAR, FEB 18 (DNA) :  Government and opposition members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Tuesday pushed each other and surrounded Speaker’s dice.

According to details, members from both sides exchanged heated arguments and surrounded Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani’s dice.

Heated exchange of arguments turned into a physical bawl when PTI lawmaker Fazal Hakeem Khan was attacked by ANP’s Ahmed Khan Bahadur.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed warned Nighat Orakzai, who was standing on her assembly seat, over her behavior and said that he can suspend her for rest of the session.

Speaker also warned other opposition members over their irresponsible behavior and adjourned the session till Friday.

