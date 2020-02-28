Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt offering subsidy as relief to people with low-income: PM

| February 28, 2020
ISLAMABAD, FEB 28 (DNA)  :  Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is offering subsidy and financial support in different sectors to provide relief to weaker segments of the society.

He was chairing a review meeting on the impact of government’s subsidy in different sectors for provision of relief to low-income and weaker segments of society in Islamabad.

The prime minister said apart from provision of subsidy, it should be ensured that the amount proves beneficial for the concerned people and the specific purpose.

He directed Minister for Power to pay special attention on busting big power thieves.

