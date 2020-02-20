Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt likely to register madrassahs from first week of March

| February 20, 2020
ISLAMABAD, FEB 20 (DNA) :  The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is likely to start a country-wide madrassah registration process from the first week of March 2020.

So far, no madrassah has been registered/affiliated with the ministry, while all necessary arrangements have been finalised in that regard.

However, the Directorate General of Religious Education has also been established in the federal capital along-with its country-wide 16 regional offices.

The staff has been posted in these regional offices from the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) on an attachment basis.

Printing Corporation of Pakistan has printed the registration form as earlier agreed by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Ittehad Tanzeemat-ul-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP).

