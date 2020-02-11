Govt initiates project worth Rs3bn to safeguard people residing at LoC: Ali Amin

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur says India is resorting to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control to divert the world’s attention from the grim situation in the Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement today, he said despite martyring hundreds of citizens, India has failed to deter the firm resolve of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He said protection of people at LoC is our foremost priority. He said the federal government has initiated a project worth three billion rupees to safeguard the people residing at LoC.

The Minister said work on the project will soon be started. He said, under the project, bunkers, roads and health units will be constructed and the electricity system will also be upgraded.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend every possible support to the valiant people of Occupied Kashmir till realization of their right to self-determination.