Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt initiates project worth Rs3bn to safeguard people residing at LoC: Ali Amin

| February 11, 2020
1581418114

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur says India is resorting to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control to divert the world’s attention from the grim situation in the Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement today, he said despite martyring hundreds of citizens, India has failed to deter the firm resolve of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He said protection of people at LoC is our foremost priority. He said the federal government has initiated a project worth three billion rupees to safeguard the people residing at LoC.

The Minister said work on the project will soon be started. He said, under the project, bunkers, roads and health units will be constructed and the electricity system will also be upgraded.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend every possible support to the valiant people of Occupied Kashmir till realization of their right to self-determination.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

_DSC9703

Statement of the ministry of foreign affairs on early elections to Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan held on 9 February

We got acquainted with the preliminary findings and conclusions of the International Election Observation MissionRead More

Turkey

WELCOME–PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN

By Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Turkish President Honorable Recep Tayyip ERDOGAN is scheduled to arriveRead More

  • PM Imran directs special care of Pakistanis stranded in coronavirus-hit China

  • Federal Govt assures to give representation to GB in all constitutional forums: CM

  • Govt initiates project worth Rs3bn to safeguard people residing at LoC: Ali Amin

  • PM Imran directs foreign secretary to stay in contact with Pakistanis in Wuhan

  • Nepra defers power tariff hike in fuel adjustment for November

  • Only female officers will investigate cases related to women, orders SC

  • France provides 0.5 million euros grant to Pakistan

  • IHC nullifies presidential ordinance dissolving PMDC

    • Comments are Closed