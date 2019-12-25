Govt holds sacrosanct equality, freedom of all citizens irrespective of belief, religion: Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (DNA): Extending his heartiest greetings to Christian

brethren on Christmas, President Dr Arif Alvi has stated that the

Government of Pakistan held sacrosanct the equality and freedom of

conscience of all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.

“Our commitment to this fundamental principle is firmly grounded in the

teachings of Islam, the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and

the inviolable guarantees of our Constitution,” the president said in a

message on the occasion of Christmas being celebrated on December 25

(Wednesday).

He said that much more than festivity and celebration, the spirit of

Christmas was to share, to reach out and to love all humanity.

The president commended the efforts of Pakistani Christian Community for

the socioeconomic development of the motherland.

He paid highest tribute to the sacrifices made by Christian brethren in

Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.

“We are committed to building a society that respects difference and

finds strength in diversity; a nation that is tolerant and cohesive; and

a state that provides equal rights and opportunities to all citizens,”

he added.

“We are proud of our Christian brethren; and together we are building a

strong and prosperous Pakistan for our children,” the President

maintained. DNA

========