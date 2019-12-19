Govt to file reference against judge over Musharraf treason verdict

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to take legal action against judge Waqar Ahmed Seth over his controversial observation in the detailed judgment of the high treason case sentencing former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that the federal government has decided to file a reference at the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Waqar Seth for his observation in paragraph 66 of the case.

“He has written that we direct all law enforcement agencies to arrest Musharraf and punish him according to the law. He has further written that if he is found dead, his corpse be dragged to D-Chowk and hanged for three days,” said Naseem in a press conference, flanked by special assistants to the prime minister, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Shahzad Akbar.

“I do not understand what need the judge had to give such an observation,” he said, referring to paragraph 66 of the verdict in which the court ordered law enforcement agencies to hang his body for three days at the D-Chowk if he is found dead.

The law minister raised a question on the judge’s ability to discharge justice in light of his observation of paragraph 66.

“He (judge Seth) is incompetent and should be restrained from discharging any administrative or judicial duties immediately. We will move this reference with the Supreme Judicial Council very soon,” he said.