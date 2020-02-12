Govt to ensure business-friendly environment for traders: Razzaq Dawood

ISLAMABAD, FEB 12 (DNA) – Advisor to Prime Minister Razzaq Dawood has said that we aim to provide friendly environment to business community.

Advisor to PM Razzaq Dawood expressed these views while chairing the Second meeting of Steering Committee on Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative held at Ministry of Commerce to review the progress and discuss a way forward.

The aim of the meeting was to identify difficulties in areas related to business and hold dialogue to find solution.

Mr. Zubair Gillani Chairman Board of Investment said we need to develop confidence of investors. Board of investment is here to coordinate among provinces to facilitate this process of creating business friendly environment.

The representative of Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa government said that chief minister held a meeting on 7th January, 2020 to discuss easing of procedures.

The committee was formulated to see duplication of taxes and reduce number of taxes. Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa government also mapped the regulations and many other related issues.

The representative of Sindh government highlighted that kick off meeting held on 8th Feburary, 2020.

The aim was to develop simply, modernize and automated regulation system for businesses.

The representative of Punjab government said we went through all mapping in 2018. In order to carry out process of guillotine, we need to have steering committees in provinces as well..

The representative of Baluchistan said World Bank is helping in developing terms of reference.

Baluchistan will benefit from other provinces to expedite this process. The representative from Azad Jammu and Kashmir said this department was neglected in the past.

We recently passed Board of Investment Act and forming Board of Investment unit through PC-1. The representative of Gilgit Baltistan said we are working on window operation to facilitate businesses. For GSP plus status we have introduced some legislation as well.

The first meeting was held on 12th September, 2019 under the chairmanship of Advisor to Prime Minister Razaq Dawood.=DNA