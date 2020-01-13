Govt committed to reforming skill sector of country: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 – Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Monday said the government was committed to reforming skill sector of the country that would not only ensure a prosperous future for young people but also for the country.

While replying to a resolution of Senator Seemee Ezdi, he said the house recommended that the government should take necessary steps in coordination with the provincial governments for the training and development of human resources in order to maximize the returns from the opportunities arising out of the implementation of CPEC projects in the country.

Shibli Faraz said the government had also started a Hunarmand Pakistan programme (Skill for All) which trained around 170,000 youth to meet the modern requirements.

He said the Hunarmand Pakistan programme had 14 components to meet the youth for requirements of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Shibli Faraz said that Hunarmand Pakistan was a game changer programme aimed at providing skills to the most precious national asset – the youth, by creating employment opportunities for their social and economic uplift and enabling them to play pivotal role in the national development.

He said the admission in the different programmes would be started from next month for a period of nine months.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed moved the second resolution, stating “This House shows deep concern on the 10% reduction in the budget of Higher Education Commission during the current fiscal year as against the last fiscal year which coupled with 20% inflation and depreciation of Pakistani currency. The House deplores that as against the demand of Rs. 103 billion, later revised to Rs. 84 billion, made by the Universities Grants Commission for the current fiscal year, the Government only allocated Rs. 59 billion which had resulted in financial crisis in the Universities.

The House recognized that higher education was the right of every citizen and the provision of the same was the fundamental and constitutional responsibility of the State and the Government.

The House demanded that the Government should take immediate steps to provide Rs. 21 billion more to the HEC in order to enable the universities to overcome their financial crisis.

Syed Shibli Faraz said that the country was facing a financial challenge that’s why the funds of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) were decreased.

He said the universities were the future of the country and the government had stated integrated programmes to overcome the challenges being faced by the universities.