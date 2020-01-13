Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt collected over 16pc more tax than last year: Firdous

| January 13, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the government has collected tax amounting 2085 billion rupees in the first half of this financial year with an increase of 16.4 percent as compare to the previous year.

In a series of tweets today, she said Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister who started a movement for tax collection and initiated working on tax reforms.

The Special Assistant said the government introduced an easy app for submitting annual tax returns through smart phones and now the details of travel, land transactions, withholding and vehicle are also available on FBR portal.

