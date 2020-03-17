Good chance’ of Shaban moon sighting on March 25, PMD

KARACHI, Mar 17 (DNA): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said

that there is good chance of sighting the new moon of Shaban 1441 AH on

the evening of 25 March.

The new moon of Shaban, 1441 AH will be born on crossing conjunction

point at 14-28 PST on 24 March (Tuesday), weather department said in a

statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘good chance’ of sighting

the new moon of

Shaban, 144 AH on the evening of Wednesday 25 March i.e. 29th of Rajab,

1441 AH, the met office predicted.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly

cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of March 25.

The crescent of Shaban, the 8th month of the Islamic lunar calendar,

will most likely to be sighted on the evening of 25 March.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the

sighting of the moon of Rajab, 1441 AH is expected to be held on

Wednesday evening.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected

to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new

moon.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Science and Technology

has developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and federal officials have

said that sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore. DNA