Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Gold down by Rs 2150 per tola

| February 29, 2020
0

KARACHI, FEB 29 (DNA) – Gold in market is being traded at PKR 91,600 per tola after reduction of Rs 2,150. On the other side, silver is being traded at Rs 1,000 per tola.

At the international market, evident reduction in gold prices was observed. Gold reduced by $42 to reach at $1,585 per ounce.=DNA

========

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Gold down by Rs 2150 per tola

KARACHI, FEB 29 (DNA) – Gold in market is being traded at PKR 91,600 perRead More

download

OGRA recommends major reduction in oil prices for March

ISLAMABAD, FEB 29 (DNA) : Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has submitted a summaryRead More

  • Wheat sacks worth millions stolen from govt’s warehouse in Shikarpur

  • Pakistan desires market access, increased investment in US

  • Kazakh business delegation visits Islamabad stock exchange

  • Meezan Bank, Orient Electronics Pvt Ltd sign agreement

  • Pakistan urges US commerce secretary for JVs, direct market access

  • K-Electric seeks increase in power tariffs for two quarters of 2019

  • Oil prices tumble over 2pc on demand concerns

  • Gold jumps to new peak as virus spread spurs safe-haven demand

    • Comments are Closed