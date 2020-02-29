Gold down by Rs 2150 per tola
KARACHI, FEB 29 (DNA) – Gold in market is being traded at PKR 91,600 per tola after reduction of Rs 2,150. On the other side, silver is being traded at Rs 1,000 per tola.
At the international market, evident reduction in gold prices was observed. Gold reduced by $42 to reach at $1,585 per ounce.=DNA
