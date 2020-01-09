Gold price drops by Rs2,500 per tola

KARACHI JAN 09 (DNA) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs2,500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs90,500, as compared to Rs92,100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs2,141 and was traded at Rs77,590 against last closing of Rs78,961.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $32 and was traded at $1548 as compared to $1567 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.