Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Gold price drops by Rs2,500 per tola

| January 9, 2020
527151_41945018

KARACHI JAN 09 (DNA) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs2,500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs90,500, as compared to Rs92,100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs2,141 and was traded at Rs77,590 against last closing of Rs78,961.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $32 and was traded at $1548 as compared to $1567 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

BUSINESS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

527151_41945018

Gold price drops by Rs2,500 per tola

KARACHI JAN 09 (DNA) – The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated byRead More

527096_52142823

USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports: SBP

ISLAMABAD JAN 09 (DNA) – The United States of America (USA) remained the top exportRead More

  • USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports: SBP

  • Pakistan 4th largest country participating in Heimtextil 2020 Trade Fair

  • Transport group imports reduced by 53.57 per cent in first quarter

  • ECC recommends submission of amendments to Power Act 1997 to Cabinet

  • ECC approves amendments in Nepra Act

  • Gold price reaches all time high at Rs90200 per tola

  • Only six percent work done on BRT project in last six months

  • Production of electric cars to start in Fergana region in October 2022

    • Comments are Closed