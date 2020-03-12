Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Gold continues on downwards spiral in coronavirus affected market

| March 12, 2020
Gold-750x369

KARACHI, MARCH 12 (DNA) : Gold rates in the domestic market registered a drop of Rs600 per tola on Thursday.

According to details, per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased to Rs94,400 while the price of 10 grams was reduced by Rs514 to Rs80,932.

Gold inched up on worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as the United States suspended travel from virus-hit Europe, although gains were capped as traders covered margin calls after a plunge in, equities.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,637.33 per ounce by 0658 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,637.20.

Earlier on March 9, Per tola price of yellow metal decreased to Rs94,400 while that of 10 grams by Rs342 to Rs80,932.

In the global market, gold prices rose above the $1,700 per ounce level today for the first time in more than seven years, after a stock market rout due to concerns over a widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

BUSINESS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Gold-750x369

Gold continues on downwards spiral in coronavirus affected market

KARACHI, MARCH 12 (DNA) : Gold rates in the domestic market registered a drop ofRead More

oil-giant-total-1-750x369

Total to build France’s biggest battery power storage project

PARIS : Energy major Total said on Thursday it had launched a project to constructRead More

  • PIA to launch Quetta-Gwadar flights

  • Palestine envoy for deeper business ties between two countries

  • Coronavirus threat: PIA suspends directs flights to Milan

  • Pak, South Korea to enhance agricultural cooperation: Bakhtyar

  • US Dollar edges up against PKR at start of day trading

  • Business community asked to explore Polish market

  • Govt lauded for winning EU trade concessions

  • PRGMEA hails commerce ministry role to retain GSP Plus for another 2 years

    • Comments are Closed