GILGIT BALTISTAN SKI ASSOCIATION LIFTS SAADIA KHAN SKI CUP

NALTAR, DEC 29 – Gilgit Baltistan ski association won the Saadia Khan Ski Cup held at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar.

A prize distribution ceremony was held today. Air Marshal Javad Saeed Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration) was the Chief Guest of the ceremony. A large number of Civil and Military officials were present at the ceremony. Skiers from different Ski Associations, from all across Pakistan participated in the championship. The Chief Guest distributed medals and trophies among the players in different disciplines.

In Girls ski competition under-14 &16 category, Gilgit Baltistan ski association clinched the trophies while Pakistan air force won the trophies in Boys under16 &14 category and in ice hockey. Pakistan air force also awarded trophy for winning ice hockey competition.

In the women’s slalom category, Umaima Wali was awarded gold medal whereas Jiya Ali got silver medal. In the children ski competition girl’s under-14 slalom Mishal Hussain won the gold medal while Marrium Iqbal was awarded silver medal. In boys under- 16 Saifullah won gold medal while Zubair Ali got silver medal. The gold medal in boys under- 14 slalom category was clinched by Zaman Ali, while Zahir Ullah got silver medal.

In the women’s giant slalom category Khusheen Sahiba won the gold medal whereas Humaima Wali was awarded silver medal. In Skating Boys category-I Muhammad Iqbal was awarded the gold medal. In 2nd Speed Skating competition girls Under-12 Mishal Hussain won gold medal. In girls under-16 Minhal Aziz was awarded gold medal. In master category Khusheen Sahiba won the gold medal. Mubashir, Saifullah and Zia ur Rehman in under 12, under 16 and master category were awarded gold medals in their respective categories.