German State Minister for Foreign Affairs meets Senator Shahzad Waseem

| January 13, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) – Senator  Shahzad Waseem ‪met with German State Minister for Foreign Affairs Niels Annen in Islamabad on Monday.

 

During the meeting, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem and Niels Annen exchanged views on various issues including worsening situation in Kashmir, CAA & other extremist acts of Modi regime.

 

Evolving security situation in the region also came under discussion during the meeting.=DNA

