German envoy lauds SMEs of Sialkot

SIALKOT, FEB 06 (DNA) – The Ambassador of Germany to Islamabad Bern Hard Schlagheck on Thursday evening has said that the Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) of Sialkot had turned that industrious city into the most important business center in Pakistan.

He said that while addressing the local industrialists and exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Bern Hard Schlagheck further said that the unique and thriving culture of SMEs in Sialkot had considerably helped the local community of industrialists and exporters in strengthening the bases of their businesses and earning valuable foreign exchange besides promoting trade.

Bern Hard Schlagheck acknowledged that the several businessmen and frequent travelers from Sialkot were facing issues in getting German visa.

He said that the visa section of the embassy in Islamabad had been facing systematic problem which would be addressed soon.

He added that facilitation in the process of visa issuance was in the best interest of Germany and Pakistan as it was important for the further promotion of bilateral trade.

He said that the efforts were being done to reorganize the system in the embassy in order to minimize the issues for visa applicants.

Earlier the president SCCI Malik Ashraf highly appreciated the role of Germany in extension of the GSP Plus status for Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan and Germany had been enjoying war business ties since 1951. He said that Germany was the fourth largest global trade partner of Pakistan and the biggest in the European Union. He told that current volume of bilateral trade was about 2.64 billion euros and there was ample room to further enhance it.

He urged for the frequent exchange of businessmen, trade delegations and business related information between both the countries could help greatly in the promotion of bilateral trade. Mr Bern Hard Schlagheck, earlier visited some industrial units of Sialkot.=DNA

