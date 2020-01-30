German Ambassador calls on PTI Secretary General

ISLAMABAD, JAN 30 (DNA) : German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck meets Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General PTI Aamir Mehmood Kiyani.

According to the details released by the Central Media Department, German Ambassador held a special meeting with PTI Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiyani to discuss various aspects of mutual interests, including bilateral ties between the two countries during their meeting here at residence of Central Information Secretary PTI Ahmad Jawad on Thursday. Both leaders also held a detailed discussion on diverse subjects including political & economic situation in the country & International Perspectives.

On this occasion, German Ambassador highlighted history of German support to Pakistan in various fields & expressed best wishes for PTI government. Secretary General explained the challenges faced by PTI government due to poor economy and destruction of institutions in the past and PM Imran Khan resolve to overcome them.

Senior Vice President PTI Arshad Dad, Central Vice President and Administrator of PTI’s Central Secretariat Zahid Kazmi, Secretary OIC Dr Abdullah Riar, Secretary Training PTI Ejaz Rafi Butt were present on this occasion.