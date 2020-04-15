Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

FWO constructing Isolation Hospital, Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) in Islamabad 

| April 15, 2020
ISLAMABAD, APR 15 (DNA) – National Command & Operation Centre NCOC As part of National effort for containment of COVID-19, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is constructing Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) in Islamabad  in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Health (NIH) on Turnkey basis. Earth breaking of said facility was done by PM Imran Khan on 26 March 2020.

The 250 bedded prefabricated state of the art hospital would be used to treat not only Coronavirus infected patients under best available equipment and medication but also be available for treatment of other infectious diseases.

Construction work on the project is in full swing and would be completed within 35 days. The construction teams of FWO are working round the clock, ensuring proper anti-corona precautions for the complete workforce, in a bid to hand over this hospital for its operationalization by 5 May 2020.=DNA

