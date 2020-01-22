French, German ambassador hold interactive session at NUST

he School of Social Sciences and Humanities at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) held an interactive session with the German and French Ambassadors on 22nd January 2020. NUST Public Administration Society (NPAS) organized this event in collaboration with the German and the French Embassy at Islamabad, Pakistan to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of Elysée, between Germany and France on the same date in 1963. Dean of the school of social sciences & humanities, Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan and HoD Department of Government and Public Policy, Dr. Riffat Hussain were also present at the event.

His excellency German Ambassador, Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck and his excellency, French Ambassador Dr. Marc Baréty delivered a talk on “German-French Friendship” as the ground for effective multilateralism, to the faculty and students of NUST. The two ambassadors talked about how multilateralism is the need of the hour and how it can help the world’s society to confront the issues of globalization, migration, and racism.

Both NPAS and the faculty body, thoroughly appreciated the seminar, and eagerly await the Professors’ visit to NUST again.