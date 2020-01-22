Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

French, German ambassador hold interactive session at NUST

| January 22, 2020
7678bd93-46a8-4f2b-a06d-c632048dc595

he School of Social Sciences and Humanities at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) held an interactive session with the German and French Ambassadors on 22nd January 2020. NUST Public Administration Society (NPAS) organized this event in collaboration with the German and the French Embassy at Islamabad, Pakistan to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of Elysée, between Germany and France on the same date in 1963. Dean of the school of social sciences & humanities, Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan and HoD Department of Government and Public Policy, Dr. Riffat Hussain were also present at the event.85b17c45-985d-4b8e-b97b-9b6bc274d09b
His excellency German Ambassador, Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck and his excellency, French Ambassador Dr. Marc Baréty delivered a talk on “German-French Friendship” as the ground for effective multilateralism, to the faculty and students of NUST. The two ambassadors talked about how multilateralism is the need of the hour and how it can help the world’s society to confront the issues of globalization, migration, and racism.
Both NPAS and the faculty body, thoroughly appreciated the seminar, and eagerly await the Professors’ visit to NUST again.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

7678bd93-46a8-4f2b-a06d-c632048dc595

French, German ambassador hold interactive session at NUST

he School of Social Sciences and Humanities at National University of Science and Technology (NUST)Read More

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22: Diplomats and others posing for a picture on the occasion of a reception hosted by High Commissioner of Nigeria Maj. Gen. (rtd) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi for the outgoing ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem. DN

Nigerian envoy recognizes services of Maldives ambassador

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 (DNA) –High Commissioner of Nigeria Maj. Gen. (rtd) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi, OONRead More

  • French, German envoys share secret of shelving their hostilities

  • Kyrgyz ambassador meets CGSS president

  • Azerbaijan ambassador meets Dy Chairman Senate

  • Uzbek ambassador visits think-tank CGSS

  • Former Senator Enwer Baig fetes Alice Wells

  • ﻿ Students highlight Black January tragedy thru paintings

  • Pakistan a great country to live and serve: Maldives ambassador

  • Armed forces day of Thailand celebrated

    • Comments are Closed