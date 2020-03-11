Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

French ambassador comments on latest tension at Azerbaijani-Armenian border

March 11, 2020
1
BAKU, MAR 11 –  Government of France supports continuing of negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross said, commenting on the latest tension at Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Trend reports on Wednesday.

France hopes that in 2020 these negotiations will successfully continue and no escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan take place, he noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

