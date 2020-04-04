Former Minister Sahabzada Mehboob Sultan involved in wheat crisis, report reveals

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): An investigative report by Federal

Investigation Agency (FIA) on the country’s wheat crisis has come out,

revealing that former Federal Minister for food security Sahabzada

Mehboob Sultan was involved in the wheat crisis.

The report also implicates Food Minister Punjab Samiullah Chowdhury for

creating the wheat crisis saying that the Food Security and Research

Center kept the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) unaware of the

wheat procurement situation. The report says that the wheat and flour

crisis in the country was a creation of the Flour mills Association.

The report further revealed that on December 13, 2019, the Competition

Commission of Pakistan imposed a fine Rs 75 million on the flour mills,

which the association challenged in court.

The report states that the investigation procedure of the CCP is very

slow as in 13 years, the CCP has only been able to recover Rs33.3

million of Rs27 billion imposed fines.

According to the report, Sindh did not purchase wheat for the province

while Punjab delayed the procurement. Sahabzada Sultan was unable to

provide a satisfactory answer in this regard.

The report further revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is dependent on

Punjab for fulfilling its wheat requirements; Director Food Punjab could

also not satisfy the committee on the reason for the delay in wheat

procurement. Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Director Food Department

are responsible for the delay in procurement. DNA