Former Minister Sahabzada Mehboob Sultan involved in wheat crisis, report reveals

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): An investigative report by Federal
Investigation Agency (FIA) on the country’s wheat crisis has come out,
revealing that former Federal Minister for food security Sahabzada
Mehboob Sultan was involved in the wheat crisis.
The report also implicates Food Minister Punjab Samiullah Chowdhury for
creating the wheat crisis saying that the Food Security and Research
Center kept the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) unaware of the
wheat procurement situation. The report says that the wheat and flour
crisis in the country was a creation of the Flour mills Association.
The report further revealed that on December 13, 2019, the Competition
Commission of Pakistan imposed a fine Rs 75 million on the flour mills,
which the association challenged in court.
The report states that the investigation procedure of the CCP is very
slow as in 13 years, the CCP has only been able to recover Rs33.3
million of Rs27 billion imposed fines.
According to the report, Sindh did not purchase wheat for the province
while Punjab delayed the procurement. Sahabzada Sultan was unable to
provide a satisfactory answer in this regard.
The report further revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is dependent on
Punjab for fulfilling its wheat requirements; Director Food Punjab could
also not satisfy the committee on the reason for the delay in wheat
procurement. Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Director Food Department
are responsible for the delay in procurement. DNA
