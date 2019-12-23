ISLAMABAD, DEC 23 (DNA) – Foreign office of Pakistan responds to question regarding a news report on KL Summit. In response to a question regarding a news report on KL Summit published in a local English newspaper today, based on “opinions” by unnamed officials, the Spokesperson rejected the report as speculative, misleading and self-contradictory.

The Spokesperson pointed out that the news report betrayed lack of understanding of the exhaustive consultations process involved in important policy decisions and overlooked the extensive diplomatic outreach at multiple levels undertaken on this subject. The insinuation of any gap between various offices is firmly rejected.=DNA

