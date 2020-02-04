Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Foreign observation mission began its activity in Azerbaijan

| February 4, 2020
70

BAKU, FEB 04 — The observer mission from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) began to observe the preparation and conduct of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 9.

SCO Deputy Secretary-General Sherali Saidamir Jonon leads the mission and it includes representatives of the legislative, executive and electoral bodies of the SCO member states, as well as officials of the SCO Secretariat. Members of the Mission will conduct observations in Baku and settlements of the Absheron Peninsula, Sumgait, Shirvan, as well as in the areas around them.

The mission will study the preparations of polling stations, monitor the voting process, organization of the election campaigns, vote counting, as well as conducting a survey with voters, representatives of the candidates and other observers. The mission will complete its work on February 10.

