Foreign minister Qureshi meets Indonesian counterpart

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 — Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday met his Indonesian counterpart Ratno Marsudi and discussed bilateral relations, Afghan peace process and ongoing violence in India as well as overall regional situation.

During the meeting held in Doha on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of US-Taliban peace deal, Qureshi said Pakistan highly valued its bilateral relations with Indonesia.

The Indonesian foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process and also assured his country’s cooperation in that regard.